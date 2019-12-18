Clarence William Hayes, 93, a resident of Georgiana passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, from the Johnson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Jason Pittman officiating. Burial followed in Bethel West Methodist Church Cemetery with Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directing arrangements.

Survivors include: daughters: Wilma Ferrell, McKenzie, and Jane (James) Riley, Evergreen; and son, Neal (Jan) Hayes, Georgiana; grandchildren, Margaret (Mark) Godwin, Michelle Young, Michael (Devin) Riley, Mitchell (Tina) Riley, Amanda (Donald) Jones, Colby (Lauren) Hayes, and Kayla Hayes; great grandchildren, Ian Godwin, Maggie Godwin, Lexie Riley, Eli Riley, Jacob Riley, Nathan Riley, Chris Young, and Anna Claire Hayes.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.