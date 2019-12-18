Commission honors Sipper

Last Tuesday night at the Butler County Commission meeting the Commissioners honored nine year old Dianna (Grace) Sipper for her performance at the International Martial Arts Games held this past October in London England. Grace brought home two gold medals, two bronze medals and a fourth place finish in competition against 28 countries. Commissioner Darryl Sanders said, “It was an awesome to see this young lady wearing those medals. She represented us and the United States. I can’t say how much that means and not enough has been said about her and her instructor. It’s truly remarkable. Grace is looking forward to competing in the 2021 competition which hasn’t been formally announced yet. (Ray Van Cor | The Standard)