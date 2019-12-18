Ms. Katherine McGough Davis, 56, passed away on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Ms. Davis was a resident of Greenville. Visitation for Ms. Davis was held from 1 – 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home in Greenville.

Ms. Davis enjoyed cooking, and crafts, spending time with family and friends, watching Auburn Tigers football, and Dale Earhardt, Jr. racing.

Ms. Davis was preceded in death by father, Rex McGough, Sr.; mother, Mary Howe McGough; brothers, Robert McGough, Gary McGough and David McGough; sister, Lee Ann Lapsky; nephew, Robert Kilburn and grandson, Hunter Sexton.

She is survived by her daughters, Lynn (Jimmy) Castle, Lapine, and Mary Juanita (MJ) Davis Greenville; three siblings, Rex Jr. (Lorraine) McGough Athens, Ga., Darelene (Dennis) Gibson Greenville, and Peggy Kilburn Milbrook; five grandchildren, Christina, Kaitlyn, and Will Castle, Justin and Taylor Sexton and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and friends.

The family would like to thank everyone for their support during this difficult time. For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com

Diane has touched many lives over the years in her gracious loving way and she will be greatly missed. But on that day of great grace, we will all gather and worship our Good Shepherd before His throne giving praise and thanksgiving for eternal life.

A memorial Service will be held and announced at a later date.