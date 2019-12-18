On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Who is Number One?

The weekend Of Dec. 7, several games helped make the question easier.

Friday, Dec. 6, the PAC 12 Conference Championship game featured No. 5 Utah (11-1) vs No.12 Oregon (10-2).

If Utah won they were in, but lose out. Oregon won 37-15. A second half surge running game and defense was the answer. Now the PAC 12 is out.

In the SEC, LSU vs Georgia, if Georgia won, the SEC would have two teams in the playoffs. LSU took care of business and won going away 37-10.

Joe Burrow of LSU was on fire, running and throwing. The LSU defense played its best game of the year.

Clemson slaughtered Virginia 62-17.

Oklahoma won its rematch against Baylor. This one went into overtime. The Sooners won 30-23.

Ohio State had a rematch vs Wisconsin. The rematch was harder. Ohio State won the first game 38-7. They trailed at half 21-7.

Ohio State scored on its first drive of the second half. You could feel the momentum going over to Ohio State.

The Buckeyes scored 27 points in the second half while Wisconsin was shutout. Ohio State won 34-21.

The top four are No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Clemson, and No. 4 Oklahoma.

Dec. 28 playoff games will be LSU vs Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl at 3 p.m. and Ohio State vs Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl at 7 p.m.