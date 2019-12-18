Siegmund Ledine Odom, Sr., age 80, of Luverne, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.

A visitation was held at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home in Greenville on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 5 – 7 p.m. Funeral Services were held Friday, Dec. 13, at 1 p.m. with Minister John Ross Massey officiating and Dunklin & Daniels funeral home officiating. Interment was at Pleasant Home Cemetery in Brantley.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Thelma Faye Odom, father, Mancel Marcelles Odom, mother, Maude Marie Day Odom; sisters, Mancel Marie Odom, Onetia Mae Odom, Miriam Ovedia Odom, VernaMae Annette Odom, Opal Oweda Odom, Violet Wayrah Odom, and Sheila Jean Odom and brothers, Mancel Marceleos Odom, Jr., Charles Howard Odom and Arthur Winford Odom.

Survivors include: one daughter, Wayrah Suzanne Smith of Greenville; one son, Sigmund L. Odom, Jr. of Georgiana; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.