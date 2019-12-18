Winfred Eugene Boan passed away at his home in Greenville, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at the age of 96.

He was preceded in death by his mother Mary Lou McConnell, his father Andy B. Boan, his sister Grace Boan Page and his brother James Cary Boan.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Laurice Dean Boan, three sons, Alan Dale Boan (Kristin), Barry Edward Boan (Margie), Dean Eugene Boan – six grandchildren, Weldon Boan, Emelyn Boan, Anna Sanford Boan, Barry Edward Boan, Jr. (Lauren), Wynn Boan Causey (Matt), Olivia Laurice Boan – three great grandchildren, Powell Ward Causey, Reese Elizabeth Causey, Amelia Grace Causey – niece, Andrea Page Cain (Hubert) – great niece, Lynn Cain Cooper and great nephew, Cy Cain (Allison).

Winfred was born in Georgiana on Dec. 31, 1922. He served his country in World War II from 1942 through 1944 in the European Theater. Winfred attended Troy University and Auburn University and founded Boan Contracting Company, Inc. in 1959.

A graveside service was held at Magnolia Cemetery in Greenville, Dec. 15, beginning at 2 p.m. officiated by Bob Bailey and MacDonald Russell.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to SouthernCare Hospice or the charity of your choice.

Pallbearers were David Scott, Rex Smith, Cy Cain, Alvin Sullivan, Jason, Cooper, and Matt Causey.

Online condolences can be made at https://www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com/