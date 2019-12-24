ALEA plans crack down

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) will have a greater Christmas presence this holiday season by assigning all available Troopers to patrol Alabama roadways and bolster enforcement efforts to prevent traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities.

“Our goal is simply to save lives,” ALEA’s Secretary Hal Taylor said.

The extended holiday travel period will be from 12:01 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, to midnight Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.

During this time, ALEA urges motorists to assist Troopers and their law enforcement partners across the state in promoting safety on all Alabama roadways.

The agency also is participating in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, designed to curb alcohol- and/or drug-impaired driving.

When so many are traveling at this time of year, safety is key, Secretary Taylor said. Please obey speed limits, insist everyone in the vehicle buckle up, do not drive while under the influence or while distracted, and do not follow too closely.

“These driving behaviors are among the most deadly,” he said. “Let’s all do our part during the holiday season, as well as the rest of the year, to #ArriveAliveAlabama.”

Heightened seasonal traffic safety activities are made possible through grant funding from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) and the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT).

Additionally, for the safety of motorists and construction/maintenance crews during this season, ALDOT will suspend temporary lane closures on Alabama interstate highways from 6 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, to 6 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, and from noon Tuesday, Dec. 31, to 6 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.