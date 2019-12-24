Emma Veleria Hitson, 78, a resident of Georgiana, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, from the Johnson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Keith Parker officiating. Burial followed in Oakwood Cemetery with Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directing arrangements.

Veleria was preceded in death by her mother, Lela Beasley, father, Lee Hitson, step-father, Joe Beasley, sister, Senda Cassady, and brother, Ronald Hitson.

Survivors include: sister, Ruth Edson, Red Level; brother, Donnie (Mary Ann) Hitson, Georgiana. Veleria is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Thursday from 9 a.m. until service time.