Mr. James Randall Boswell, 69, a resident of Greenville, died at Nolan Hospital on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.

The funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, in the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Rev. Allen Stephenson officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

The burial followed in Sunrise Memorial Park.  The family received friends from 10 – 11 a.m. prior to services.

Mr. Boswell was preceded in death by his wife, Jackie Boswell; parents, Theo and Willie Elsie Boswell and brother, Willie Boswell.

He is survived by his sons: Ray Boswell (Renea) of Greenville and Richard Boswell (Valery Thompson) of Greenville; grandchildren: Katheryn White, Kerrie Boswell, Whitney Boswell, Logan Thompson; great-grandchildren: Bella White, Logan White, Cameron Croley, Claire Schofield, and Addison Hardin; brother, Douglas (Jane) Boswell; sister, Barbara (Robert) Layton and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com

