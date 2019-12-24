Jennifer Middleton Coon, born June 10, 1947, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, in the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Rev. Chase Clower officiating and Dunkin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Mrs. Coon was a member of First Baptist Church of Greenville and the Fort Dale chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Zolon and Jeanette Norman Middleton.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, William Larry Coon, Sr.; daughters, Jane Coon McKinley (David) and Ann Coon Sims (David); son, William Larry “Pete” Coon, Jr. (Angela), and eight grandchildren, Jack Ronald Bates, III, Lucy Katherine Bates, Katherine Zolon Coon, Graham Waterman Sims, William Middleton Sims, David Reynard Sims, William Middleton Coon, and Emerson Reid Coon.

Pallbearers were Joby Norman, Steve Norman, Todd Norman, Michael Norman, Larry Davenport and Buddy McBride.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Greenville, 212 Fort Dale Road, Greenville, AL 36037.