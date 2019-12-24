On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

This coming Dec. 28, semi-finals for the College Football Playoffs, the first Game is the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. LSU (13-0) will face Oklahoma (12-1).

LSU has Heisman Trophy Winner Joe Burrow. Oklahoma has Heisman Trophy runner-up Jalen Hurts. Both teams are very explosive on offense.

LSU has had a better defense. Oklahoma defense is not very good. Oklahoma is +12.5 underdog.

I believe Oklahoma will cover the line. Don’t be surprised if Oklahoma wins.

On Saturday night, Clemson will face Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl. These teams match up closely.

The difference between the two teams in total of 68 yards in favor of Clemson. Both teams are ranked in the top 10 scoring offense, rushing and total offense.

Passing offense Clemson is #20 and Ohio State is # 41. Both teams are in the top 10 in scoring, rushing, passing and total defense.

I’m picking Clemson in a close one.