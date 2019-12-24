Tina Louvenia Hayes, 89, a resident of Georgiana, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, from the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jason Pittman officiating. Burial followed in Bethel West Cemetery with Johnson Funeral Home of Georgianadirecting arrangements.

Survivors include: daughters, Wilma Ferrell, McKenzie, and Jane (James) Riley, Evergreen; son: Neal (Jan) Hayes, Georgiana; grandchildren, Margaret (Mark) Godwin, Michelle Young, Michael (Devin) Riley, Mitchell (Tina) Riley, Amanda (Donald) Jones, Colby (Lauren) Hayes, and Kayla Hayes. Great Grandchildren: Ian Godwin, Maggie Godwin, Lexie Riley, Eli Riley, Jacob Jones, Nathan Jones, Chris Young, Caleb Riley, Ethan Riley, and Anna Clara Hayes.

In Lieu of Flowers the family request that donations be made to Bethel West Cemetery Fund, C/O Serena Ealum, 5379 W State Highway 106, Georgiana, AL 36033.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held one hour prior to services. Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.