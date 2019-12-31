ASHOF to honor Robertson

The Board of Directors of the State of Alabama Sports Hall of Fame is proud to announce that Roy (Robbie) William Robertson, Jr. will be recognized as the 2020 Distinguished American Sportsman at the State of Alabama Sports Hall of Fame 52nd Annual Induction Banquet and Ceremony on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

A native of Birmingham, Robertson is a graduate of Samford University. After serving in the United States Army, he began his career in business, and later founded the Colonnade Group.

Robertson’s innovative ideas, passion for relationships, and his ability to build effective management and production teams have led to Colonnade Group’s reputation as the preeminent provider of custom event management and hospitality solutions in intercollegiate and professional athletics.

Robertson’s love of Birmingham and giving back to his community is reflected through his service.

He serves as the President of the Crippled Children’s Foundation Board of Directors, and serves on the boards of the Wedgewood Links to Life Charities, the Monday Morning Quarterback Club (where he is a past captain and recipient of the Hall Thompson Distinguished Member Award), Grandview Medical Center, and Children’s Harbor at Lake Martin.

In 2010, he was inducted into the University of Alabama School of Human Environmental Sciences Hospitality Management Hall of Fame. He is married to Lori Robertson, who works alongside him at Colonnade Group, and he has four children.

Robertson joins an impressive list of others who have been honored as the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame Distinguished Sportsmen.

They are: Hall Thompson (1987), Bob Hope (1988), Jack Warner (1989), Ray Scott (1990), Hugh Culverhouse (1991), Dr. James Andrews (1992), Former President George H.W. Bush (1992), Charles O. Finley (1993), Dr. David Bronner (1994), Dr. Wilford Bailey (1995), Tom York (1996), Dr. Larry Lemak (1997), Larry D. Striplin Jr. (1998), Bill Ireland (2000), Bill Legg (2001), John Croyle (2002), Roy Kramer (2003), George Mann (2004), Jim Wilson Jr. (2005), Michael E. Stephens (2006), David Housel (2007), Mal Moore (2007), Joseph Gibbs (2008), Ronald Bruno (2009), Nick Bollettieri (2009), Mickey Newsome (2010), Rick Woodward (2010), Don Logan (2011), Dr. Kennith Blankenship (2014), Charles Kelley (2014), Ron Froehlich (2015), Mike Slive (2015), Edgar Welden (2016), Pete Derzis (2017), Dr. Gaylon McCollough (2017), Jimmy Rane (2018), Daniel Moore (2019), and Senator Jabo Waggoner (2019).

The 52nd Annual Induction Banquet and Ceremony will be held in the Birmingham Ballroom, at the Sheraton Birmingham Hotel, on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please contact the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame Museum at (205) 323-6665.