Mary Charles Daughtry Norrell of Greenville passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. She was born on Aug. 27, 1927 in Lee County, Alabama.

Following graduation from Opelika High School and Strayer Business School, she moved to Washington D.C. in 1944 and began working in Civil Service positions during WWII. She returned to Alabama and married the love of her life, Grady Norrell. They raised a family of four in Butler County.

At the time of her passing she was President and Chairman of G.W. Norrell Contracting Co., Inc. a 73 year old bridge construction company located in Georgiana and founded by her father-in-law George W. Norrell.

She thoroughly enjoyed life and took great pleasure in sharing it with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Lois (Rowell) and Wilbur Charles Daughtry, sisters Doris Newell, and Barbara Gosser and husband of 60 years Henry Grady Norrell.

Survivors include: sisters, Betty Jean Walton and Inez Woodruff, daughters Pamela Norrell Kearley, Susan (Cissi), (Don) Jones; sons, Henry Grady (Denise) Norrell, Jr., George Wilbur (Billy), (Stephanie) Norrell.

She was blessed with eight grandchildren: Lewis Cleveland Hightower, Jr., Morgan Webb (Leigh Ann) Jones, Mary Susan (Todd) Jones Coder, Jackson Smith Norrell, Henry Grady Norrell III, George Wilbur Norrell Jr., William Bridges Norrell, and Walton Allen Norrell.

Great grandchildren include Emily Elizabeth Jones, Anna Catherine Jones, Charles Grady Coder, Jones Allen Coder and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to First United Methodist Church, 112 Adams Street, Greenville, Alabama 36037.

A private family service took place on Monday, Dec. 23, in the chapel of Dunklin Daniels Funeral home with David Norrell officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.