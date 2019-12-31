On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Wednesday is New Year’s Day 2020. Both Alabama and Auburn will be playing.

That is good. The bad is both teams will be playing at High Noon. Alabama is playing Michigan in The Citrus Bowl in Orlando Florida.

Comparing Alabama and Michigan statistic wise, Alabama is in the top ten in scoring offense, No. 2, 48.3. Their passing offense is No. 3 at 343.5 yards per game (YPG).

In total offense, they are No. 7 at 513.3 YPG. In rushing offense, they are No. 55 with 169.83 YPG.

Michigan is No. 35 in scoring offense at 33.0. Their rushing offense is No. 81. In passing offense, they are No. 48 and in total offense, they are No. 69.

Alabama is No. 9 in pass defense at 183.4 YPG. In scoring defense they are No. 15, in rushing defense they are No. 6, and in total defense No. 17.

Michigan is No. 5 in pass defense at 173.8 YPG and in total defense they are No. 7 at 292.8 YPG. My prediction is Alabama will win 31-21.

Comparing Auburn vs Minnesota, Auburn’s scoring offense is No. 27 at 34.0. In rushing offense, they are No. 25. In passing offense they are No. 86 and in total offense, they are No. 52.

Minnesota’s scoring offense is No. 22 at 34.3. Their rushing offense is No. 47. In passing offense, they are No. 50 and in total offense, they are No. 50.

Auburn’s scoring defense is No. 13 at 18.8. Their rushing defense is No. 19. Their passing defense is No. 40 and total defense No. 20.

Minnesota’s scoring defense is No. 34 at 22.4. Their rushing defense is No. 29. Their passing defense is No. 12 and their total defense is No. 14.

My prediction is that Auburn will win 21-10.

Both fans bases will be happy. Happy New Year, I hope everybody has a great 2020.