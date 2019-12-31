THOMAS EUGENE BROWDER

Thomas Eugene (Fat Cat) Browder, 62 a resident of Evergreen, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.

A Memorial Celebration of Life Service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, from the Johnson Funeral Chapel with Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directing arrangements.

Survivors include: son, Wesley Browder, Foley; sister, Sherry Nichols, Georgiana; brothers, Jamie Browder, Red Level, Randall and Charles Browder, both of McKenzie; grandchildren, Michael Anthony Browder, Allai Faith Browder, Wheeler Browder, Landon Bo Browder, Trent Walker Browder, and Stratton Kane Browder.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held from 1 p.m. until service time. Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.