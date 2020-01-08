Mrs. Barbara Wood Phelps, 86, a resident of Honoraville, died at Crowne Health Care on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.

The funeral service was held on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Reverend Jerry Hogwood officiating.

Burial took take place at Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was from 10 – 11 a.m.

Mrs. Phelps was preceded in death by her son, Ronald Jeff Phelps and her parents, Howard and Maude Wood.

She is survived by her husband, Lonnie Jeff Phelps of Honoraville, and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com