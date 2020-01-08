Frances Elizabeth Gregory, 75, a resident of Honoraville, died on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.

Funeral services were held Monday, Jan. 6, at 2 p.m. from Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Rev. Clay Crum officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Perdue Cemetery in Honoraville. Visitation was held Sunday Jan. 5, from 5 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Gregory is preceded in death by her parents William and Willie Gertrude Jackson; brother, Chester Jackson; and sister Christine Maddox.

She is survived by her husband Thomas Gregory of Honoraville; son, Jason Gregory (Emily) of Prattville; daughter, Jessica Campbell (Julian) of Honoraville; brothers, Wille Marion Jackson (Emerleen) of Thomasville, and Vivian Jackson (Dorothy) of Gulf Shores; sisters, Janice Inez Richardson of Olive Branch, Miss., Lora Horn of Foley, Sally Hilderbrand of Thomasville; granddaughters, Marli, Lily, Lucy; grandson, Chapman Gregory and several nieces and nephews.