JAMES FREDRICK BEVERLY

Mr. James Fredrick “Freddy” Beverly died on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at Antioch West Baptist Church with Rev. Watson Wasden officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. The family received friends one hour prior to services. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

Freddy Beverly was born Nov. 22, 1956 in Greenville, to Billy and Mae Beverly. Freddy was preceded in death by his mother, Mae Beverly and his brother, Tony Beverly.

He is survived by his loving wife, Charlotte and two sons, Josh (Kristen) and Clay Beverly, and their mother, Kim Beverly. Freddy was also blessed with two step daughters Erica (Kristy) Wilkerson and Kelly (Craig) Rice.

He loved all of his grandchildren Emily Kate, Lizzy, Emma, Brenden, Connor, Austin, and Ricky. Freddy is also survived by his father, Billy Beverly, brothers, Bill and Hughie, sisters, Belinda Ledbetter (Charles), Sharon Brown (Wayne), sister-in-law, Kay Beverly and many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.

Honorary Pallbearers were Colin “Big C” McGuire, Jimmy Johnson, Barry Barnett, Wayne Watkins, Steve Myrick, Van Liddell, Charles Bennett, Douglas Bennett, and Pete Nelson.

Active pallbearers were Earl Martin, Dean Martin, Gary “Stormin” Norman, Joey Peavy, Larry Langford, Scott Burkett, Kenny Burkett, and Johnny Stapleton.