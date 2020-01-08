Kenneth Levi Bush, age 7, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 in a Birmingham hospital.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 12 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 from Sweet Home Baptist Church with Rev. Ricky Seales and Rev. Larry Smith officiating Burial in church cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana, directed arrangements.

Levi was preceded in death by his grandfather, Kenny Seales.

Survivors include: parents, Travis and Casey Bush, McKenzie; sisters, Harper Bush and Emery Bush, both of McKenzie; grandparents, Ray and Phyllis Bush and Pam Seales, all of McKenzie; great grandparents, Clayton and Lottie Campbell, McKenzie, and Wayne and Patsy Seales, Red Level.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Monday from 11 a.m. until service time. Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.