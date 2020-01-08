RV burns up in Marvin’s parking lot

An Allegro RV caught fire in the parking lot of Marvin’s hardware and lumber supply on Sunday afternoon around 3 p.m. Greenville Police and Fire Department (GFD) personnel were quickly dispatched to secure the area and put out the fire. Two fire engines from the GFD attended the scene and worked diligently to make sure the vehicle fire was completely put out. There was no apparent harm to any other vehicle or the property of Marvin’s but the RV was a total loss. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)