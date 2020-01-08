Sylvia H. Sims, 94, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.

She is survived by her four children, Jean Sims Weaver of Mobile, Carolyn Sims Piggott of Greenville, Zollie Greel Sims JR. of Greenville, and John William Sims of Mobile, along with eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation was held on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home in Greenville.

The family received friends at 10 a.m. with a chapel service following at 11 a.m.

Funeral services were officiated by Reverend Herbert Brown with Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

