Eugene Redman Little, 88, of Minter died Friday Jan. 10, 2020 in Montgomery.

Graveside services were held on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 2 p.m. at Thompson-Little Cemetery in Forest Home with Rev. Eric Jackson officiating and Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home directing. The family received friends from 1 – 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Survivors include two sisters, Vivian M. Stevens of Mobile, and Louise Richardson of Niceville, Fla.; niece, Barbara Jean Luther of Montgomery; nephew, Tommy Foster of Minter; and numerous other family members.