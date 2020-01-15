James Floyd Cartwright, 67, a resident of Mobile passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 in a Mobile hospital.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, from the Johnson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Michael Bush officiating. Burial followed in Morrow Cemetery with Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directing arrangements.

Floyd was preceded in death by his daughter, Amanda Cartwright, parents, Edward and Thera Cartwright, and grandson, Brandon Creal.

Survivors include: wife, Jane Cartwright, Mobile; daughters, Michelle Creal, Mobile and Connie Reaves, Pace, Fla.; son, Chris Cartwright, Georgiana; step sons, D.J. Cartwright and Ricky Terry, both of Andalusia and Sam McNeil, Brewton; sisters, Helen Schofield and Rita Drew, both of Andalusia and Glenda Fitzpatrick, Opp. Floyd is also survived by eight Grandchildren.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Sunday, Jan. 12, from 6 – 8 p.m. Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.