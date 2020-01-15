Mrs. Louella Turner Duncan Parsons, 84, a resident of Greenville, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama.

A graveside service was held Monday, Jan. 13, at 11 a.m. at Sunrise Memorial Park with Reverend Randy Harvill officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Mrs. Parsons was preceded in death by parents, Albert and Lillie Mae Garner Turner of Luverne. She was the youngest and last survivor of fourteen children.

She is survived by daughters Sue (Carey) Brogden and Carol (Billy Don) Black, all of Greenville; grandchildren, Stephanie (Mark) Harold of Hayneville, Amanda (Matt) Coghlan of McKenzie, Jason Branch of Greenville,, and Wesley (Whittington) Black of Montgomery; great grandchildren, Matty Grace and Ella Ruth Coghlan, William and Daniel Black and Larry and Sullivan Harold and a dear friend, Clois Paige.

She leaves behind her family of residents at Pine Needle Place. For almost five years she was lovingly and graciously cared for by Melissa Stringer and the entire staff.