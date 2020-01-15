Voting House locations and changes

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Butler County Probate Judge Steve Norman recently stated he wants the voters and poll workers in Greenville to be aware of a recent change in the voting location for what was formerly the New Greenville Police Depart at 215 Administrative Drive, Greenville, AL 36037.

The voting location has been moved to the American Legion Building near the Butler County Fairgrounds. The street address is 100 American Legion Drive, Greenville, AL 36037.

All other voting houses/locations remain the same.

American Legion Building

(Formerly Greenville Police Dept.)

100 American Legion Drive

Greenville, AL 36037

Bolling Voting House

73 Bolling Rd.

Georgiana, AL 36033

Center Hill Voting House

15003 Halso Mill Rd.

Greenville, AL 36037

Central Vol. Fire Dept.

3815 Halso Mill Rd.

Greenville, AL 36037

Chapman Post Office

12965 Mobile Rd.

Georgiana, AL 36033

Dunbar Center

208 School Highlands Rd.

Greenville, AL 36037

Forest Home Voting House

7870 Forest Home Rd.

Forest Home, AL 36030

Friendship Voting House

9790 McKenzie Grade Rd.

Greenville, AL 36037

Garland Voting House

Intersection of N. Garland & Hank Williams Rds.

McKenzie, AL 36456

Harrison’s Voting House

3732 Mt. Zion Rd.

Honoraville, AL 36042

Health Department

350 Airport Rd.

Greenville, AL 36037

Industry Old School House

2542 Cook Bridge Rd.

Georgiana, AL 36033

Manningham Voting House

6018 Ridge Rd.

Forest Home, AL 36030

McKenzie Town Hall

118 Main St.

McKenzie, AL 36456

McLain’s Voting House

4783 Gravel Hill Rd.

Greenville, AL 36037

Midway & Damascus Vol. Fire Dept.

537 Damascus Church Rd.

Greenville, AL 36037

Monterey Old School House

Vaughn Rd.

Forest Home, AL 36030

Providence Voting House

4606 Starlington Road

Georgiana, AL 36033

Rocky Creek Voting House

4312 Sandcutt Rd.

Greenville, AL 36037

Searcy Vol. Fire Dept.

5183 Airport Rd.

Greenville, AL 36037

Senior Multi-Purpose Center

306 Palmer Avenue South

Georgiana, AL 36033

Steiner’s Store Voting House

7402 Steiner Store Rd.

Honoraville, AL 36042