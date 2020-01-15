Voting House locations and changes
BY BRUCE BRANUM
The Greenville Standard
Butler County Probate Judge Steve Norman recently stated he wants the voters and poll workers in Greenville to be aware of a recent change in the voting location for what was formerly the New Greenville Police Depart at 215 Administrative Drive, Greenville, AL 36037.
The voting location has been moved to the American Legion Building near the Butler County Fairgrounds. The street address is 100 American Legion Drive, Greenville, AL 36037.
All other voting houses/locations remain the same.
American Legion Building
(Formerly Greenville Police Dept.)
100 American Legion Drive
Greenville, AL 36037
Bolling Voting House
73 Bolling Rd.
Georgiana, AL 36033
Center Hill Voting House
15003 Halso Mill Rd.
Greenville, AL 36037
Central Vol. Fire Dept.
3815 Halso Mill Rd.
Greenville, AL 36037
Chapman Post Office
12965 Mobile Rd.
Georgiana, AL 36033
Dunbar Center
208 School Highlands Rd.
Greenville, AL 36037
Forest Home Voting House
7870 Forest Home Rd.
Forest Home, AL 36030
Friendship Voting House
9790 McKenzie Grade Rd.
Greenville, AL 36037
Garland Voting House
Intersection of N. Garland & Hank Williams Rds.
McKenzie, AL 36456
Harrison’s Voting House
3732 Mt. Zion Rd.
Honoraville, AL 36042
Health Department
350 Airport Rd.
Greenville, AL 36037
Industry Old School House
2542 Cook Bridge Rd.
Georgiana, AL 36033
Manningham Voting House
6018 Ridge Rd.
Forest Home, AL 36030
McKenzie Town Hall
118 Main St.
McKenzie, AL 36456
McLain’s Voting House
4783 Gravel Hill Rd.
Greenville, AL 36037
Midway & Damascus Vol. Fire Dept.
537 Damascus Church Rd.
Greenville, AL 36037
Monterey Old School House
Vaughn Rd.
Forest Home, AL 36030
Providence Voting House
4606 Starlington Road
Georgiana, AL 36033
Rocky Creek Voting House
4312 Sandcutt Rd.
Greenville, AL 36037
Searcy Vol. Fire Dept.
5183 Airport Rd.
Greenville, AL 36037
Senior Multi-Purpose Center
306 Palmer Avenue South
Georgiana, AL 36033
Steiner’s Store Voting House
7402 Steiner Store Rd.
Honoraville, AL 36042