Barbara McCullough, 86, a resident of Georgiana, Alabama passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.

A Celebration of Life was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2019 at Antioch West Church, with Rev. Watson Wasden officiating. Burial followed in Antioch West Cemetery with Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana, directing arrangements.

Survivors include: son: Jerry (Cynthia) McCullough, Georgiana; granddaughter, Lydia (Patrick) Peregoy, Medina, Ohio; great grandchild, Cameryn Peregoy, Medina, Ohio; and a number of nieces & nephews.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held from 10 a.m. until service time at Antioch West Church. Online condolences may be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.