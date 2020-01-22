Mr. Earnest Glyn Stringer passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, after a brief illness.

On Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 the family began receiving friends at 10 a.m. Services were held at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

Mr. Stringer’s early work life was with Luverne Slacks, Liberty National Insurance Company, and Flav-O-Rich Dairy for a period of time before purchasing his own home delivery milk franchise. From that time on Mr. Stringer was an entrepreneur; farming; raising chickens, hogs, and cows. He was very successful in his endeavors.

Mr. Stringer was preceded in death by his parents; William Eugene “Gene” and Mildred Lucille Taylor Stringer, his brothers; Daniel “Dan” Stringer and James Edward Stringer.

Mr. Stringer is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Sylvia Stringer of Honoraville, his sons; William “Bill” (Meg) Stringer, and Mickey Ray Stringer all of Honoraville, sister-in-law; Myra Stringer of Honoraville, grandchildren; Sara (J.D.) Dorman and Austin Stringer, and a great-grandchild; Rheya Dorman.

Mr. Stringer leaves behind a legacy for his family to be proud of. He will be missed dearly.

The family would like to extend they’re thanks to the hospice staff of Encompass of Greenville. The family would also like to extend their thanks to the Honoravaille Volunteer Fire Department for their assistance during Mr. Stringer’s illness.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mr. Stringer’s memory to the Honoraville Volunteer Fire Department c/o Jimmy Massey 6630 Honoraville Road, Honoraville, AL 36042, or to the Hopewell Cemetery fund c/o William Stringer, 1762 Roper Road, Honoraville, AL 36042.