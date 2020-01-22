Georgiana has a pharmacy again

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Pharm-a-care, of Georgiana, opened its doors to the public this past Thursday, Jan. 16.

It was a well-received event as customers came in a steady stream throughout the day.

Taylor Benton, PharmD, Pharm-a-care pharmacist manager for their locations in Georgiana, Evergreen, Andalusia, and Florala locations, stated he was a little surprised at the turnout.

“It has been pretty steady this morning. We are excited about that,” said Benton. “We are glad the community is coming out.”

Pharm-a-care originally serviced Georgiana with deliveries from their Evergreen location but Benton stated they will not be doing that anymore.

“Even though we won’t have a delivery service, all of us are willing and will be glad if somebody has a transportation issue to find a way to get them their prescriptions and do everything to help them,” he said.

“Pharm-a-care is a full service pharmacy and we are kind of unique. We have adherence packaging and the ability to put your pills in packages for each day and it tells you the time of day to take them and there is no additional charge for that,” said Benton.

“We also can synchronize your prescriptions. People don’t want to come to the pharmacy 10 times of month, so we can get them all where they are due on the same date,” he added.

Benton stated, the Georgiana Pharm-a-care location, has the ability to help customers with medical equipment through their Andalusia office.

“We also have over the counter items and gifts which are ever changing. If someone sees something on our Facebook page we can usually have it the next day,” he said.

Pharm-a-care is working on details to have a ‘Grand Opening’ day in early February.

“Brandon Hester, PharmD, will be the main pharmacist in our Georgiana location,” said Benton.

The hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and on Friday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. They will be closed Saturday and Sunday.

The office number is 334-376-2000. For emergencies call Brandon Hester at 256-436-8998.

Pharm-a-care, of Georgiana, is located 402 Meeting Place, Georgiana, which is the old Alabama Power building at the intersection of Meeting Avenue and Mill Street.