Geraldine Williams Coburn, 90, a resident of the Georgiana passed away on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana with Rev. Jerod Hart officiating. Burial followed in Union Cemetery, with Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana, directing arrangements. A Gathering of Family and Friends was held from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Ms. Coburn was preceded in death by her husband, Duane Coburn; parents, Austin Issac & Minnie Williams; and 10 siblings.

Survivors include: daughters, Jennifer Blackmon, Georgiana, Merrele Coburn Hernandez, Lakeland Fla.; son, Roland (Nancy) Coburn, Wetumpka; grandchildren, Jeff Blackmon, Michael Blackmon, Adam Hernandez, and Ginger Coburn; six great grandchildren; and sister, Elois Stinson, Brewton.

