Jimmy Otis Middleton, 65, a resident of Letohatchee passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Andy Hepburn officiating. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at 1 p.m. until service time at Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana.

Mr. Middleton was preceded in death by his parents, James Ott & Lorene Middleton; grandmother, Pearl Holley; sisters, Jackie Barnes and Earlie Nelson.

Survivors include: daughter, Holley Marie Barnes, E3 Air Force, N.M. Mexico; brother, Leon Wasden, Bay Minette; niece, LaDonna Barnes, Pine Hill; aunt, Pearl Holley, Mobile; and a number of nieces and nephews.

