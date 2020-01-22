On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

In the first week rankings of college football, LSU was No. 2 and Alabama No. 3. When LSU and Alabama played later in the season, two turnovers did in The Tide.

LSU won 46 – 41. LSU then moved to No. 1, Ohio State dropped to No. 2, Clemson moved to No. No. 3 and Georgia rose to No. 4.

Going into Championship Weekend, Ohio State was No. 1, LSU No. 2, Clemson No. 3, and Georgia No. 4.

Conference Championship results: in the SEC, LSU beat Georgia 37 – 10; in the Big 10, Ohio State beat Wisconsin 34 – 21; in the ACC, Clemson trounced Virginia 62 – 17; in the Big 12, Oklahoma slipped by Baylor 30 – 23 in overtime.

CFBP had LSU No. 1, Ohio State No.2, Clemson No. 3, and Oklahoma No. 4.

In the first round, it was LSU vs Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl. LSU scolded Oklahoma 63 – 28. Heisman Trophy Winner Joe Burrow had seven touchdown passes and a rushing TD. Seven TD passes was a NCAA record. Scoring a total of eight TD’s in a game was also NCAA game record.

Ohio State jumped out to a 16 – 0 lead over Clemson and then a targeting call on Ohio State set Clemson on fire.

At the half, it was Ohio State 16 Clemson 14. Clemson outscored Ohio State 15 – 7 in the second half to win 29 – 23. A Clemson interception in the end zone iced the game.

Nolan Turner, son of Alabama player Kevin Turner, made the interception.

On Monday, Jan. 13, the Championship Game was played in New Orleans. Clemson scored first to go up 7 – 0. Then LSU tied the game at 7 – 7. Then Clemson went up 17 – 7. It looked like it was gonna be a blowout.

Then LSU went up 21 – 17. LSU scored again before the half to go up 28 – 17. LSU received the second half kickoff but was forced to punt.

Clemson scored and went for two and made it, and suddenly the score was 28 – 25 for LSU. Then LSU scored two touchdowns to make the final 42 – 25.

In this game, Joe Burrow set the single season reason for touchdown passes with 60. It was the best passing attack in College Football history.