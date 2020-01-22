Roland Lee Heath, 83, of Columbus, Georgia, passed away on Jan. 7, 2020. Roland was born in Junction City, Ga. on Oct. 9, 1936.

Roland graduated from Georgia Peabody College, now Vanderbilt University, and Georgia State University. He dedicated his life to educating young children spending the early part of his career in Brevard County Florida then moving back to Georgia and retiring from Harris County as a special education director.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria Willis Heath; brother, Lanny R. Heath (Ann) of Destin, Fla.; nephews, Jeffery B. Heath (Kelly), Steven A. Thompson (Sarah Ellen), niece Elizabeth T. Sanford (Kirby), and sister-in-law, E. W. Thompson.

Roland was preceded in death by his parents, C. B. Heath and Emily Whittington Heath and his brother Earl Heath.

A visitation will be held at McMullen Funeral Home on Jan. 25, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Columbus Hospice, 7020 Moon Rd. Columbus, GA 31909 or John B. Amos Cancer Center, 1831 5th Ave, Columbus, GA 31904.