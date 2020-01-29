Billy Ray Powell, Jr., 45, a resident of Georgiana passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.

A Celebration of Life was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Union Cemetery with Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana, directing arrangements. A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Saturday, Jan. 25, from 6 – 8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home.

Mr. Powell was preceded in death by his father: Billy Ray Powell, Sr.

Survivors included: sons: Brett Powell, Georgiana, and Jefferson Powell, McKenzie; step-daughter, Caitlyn Wright, Andalusia; mother, Frances Powell, Georgiana; sister, Leela (Timmy) Wilson, Greenville; brother, George Powell, Georgiana.

Online condolences may be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.