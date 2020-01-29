Camellia Collision donates helmets to GHS softball

Greenville High School’s (GHS) softball team will be sporting some fancy new helmets this season courtesy of Camellia Collision Center. Owner Jason Reaves and staff donated their time, paint and skills to recondition the team’s helmets with a custom black and gold flake paint job. In addition to the helmets, Camellia Collision also donated $50 to the team for additional needs in the upcoming season. Pictured from left to right are GHS varsity softball team member Isabella Foster, Camellia Collision Center owner Jason Reaves, and GHS varsity softball team member Meizja Burnett. (Photo submitted)