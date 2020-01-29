Community census kickoff March 28

BY BRUCE BRANUM

Stand up, be counted, and let your voice be heard.

The Greenville-Butler County Public Library was one of 34 organizations in the state to recently be awarded grant funding to help promote the 2020 Census and assist Butler County citizens in completing census data.

The total funding is $32,650, and will be used to sponsor census events, provide census education as well as technology purchases to aid residents in completing the census.

“We especially wish to thank those organizations and individuals who provided letters of support for this grant, and a willingness to work with us on this project,” said Kevin Pearcey, Director of the library.

The organizations and individuals include:

The Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce

The City of Greenville

The Butler County Commission

The Butler County School System

Fort Dale Academy

The Kiwanis Club of Greenville

The Greenville Lions Club

The Rotary Club of Greenville

Comfort Care Hospice

Reid State Technical College

Lurleen B. Wallace Community College

OCAP

The Butler County Ministerial Association

House Dist. 90 Rep. Chris Sells

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby

The Town of McKenzie

A community census kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, March 28 in downtown Greenville at the annual Camellia City Fest.

“We invite everyone to come out and visit the Butler County Counts booth at Camellia City Fest for additional information on the 2020 census and the important role it plays in our community,” said Pearcey.

“We will ensure that #ButlerCountyCounts in 2020.”

For more information, call the library at 334-382-3216 or the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce at 334-382-3251.

Census data will be used to determine federal and state funding and also the possibility of redrawing district voting lines among all states.

Stand up and be counted.