Emergency need for blood donors

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers faces an emergency need for all blood types and urges the community to donate blood to help patients in local hospitals.

The current shortage is related to an increase in need at area hospitals and a decrease in donations throughout the holiday season.

January is always a difficult time of year; however this year has been significantly worse, affecting blood centers across the country.

LifeSouth is a non-profit community blood bank serving more than 100 hospitals in Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

These hospitals rely on LifeSouth and need blood donors to ensure blood is available when it is needed. They more than 30 donor centers, 45 blood mobiles and 2,000 blood drives a month.

All blood types are needed now to ensure local hospitals have the right blood types to help patients suffering from traumas, cancers and chronic illnesses.

First time donors are always welcome and encouraged to give blood donation a try. LifeSouth provides each donor with a mini-physical, including blood pressure, temperature, iron level and cholesterol screen.

January is also National Blood Donor Month, aimed at keeping the nation’s blood supply ready to meet the needs of patients. LifeSouth and area hospitals are urging the community to give blood now for local patients.

Donors must be at least 17 or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is needed.

LifeSouth’s donor centers are open and are located in Montgomery, Dothan and Opelika. LifeSouth’s bloodmobiles will also be out at many locations in coming days.

For additional information about donation or to find a blood drive near you, call LifeSouth toll-free at 888-795-2707 or visit www.lifesouth.org. Appointments can also be made online.

Some facts about giving blood: 1 in 7 patients entering a hospital will use blood; 1 in 83 births will need a blood transfusion; you can donate blood even if you have tattoos.

LifeSouth will have a bloodmobile at the Greenville Walmart on Feb. 2 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.