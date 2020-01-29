On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

The first Super Bowl was played on Jan. 15, 1967. The Green Bay Packers (NFL) faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs (AFL).

Green Bay won 35-10. Three years later, the Chiefs returned to the Super Bowl. The Chiefs beat Minnesota 23-7.

This will be the Kansas City Chief’s first trip since January 1970, fifty years later. The San Francisco 49ers last time to play in the Super Bowl was in 1995.

They beat the San Diego Chargers 49-26. That was their fifth Super Bowl win. They were Champions in 1981, 1984, 1988, and 1989.

Who will win this coming Sunday? History says 49ers.

The Chiefs have a great quarterback in Patrick Mahomes. The offense is very explosive.

Their weakness is run defense. They are ranked 29th out of 32 teams.

The 49ers have an advantage in the trenches. The 49ers need to play keep away and score.

I am old school and am going with the 49ers.