Shirley Jane Braden, 61, a resident of Greenville, died on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.

Mrs. Braden was preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Mary Nell Smith.

She is survived by husband, Robert Braden; children, Anthony Smith (Kacy) and Natasha Walker; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild; brother, Robert Earl Smith; sisters, Alice Vance, Jean Townsend, Ann Ragsdale (Glen), and Kimberly Nail (Bobby); and many nieces and nephews.

The family will hold memorial services at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com.