VIRGINIA TINDAL RAYBURN

Virginia “Ginny” Tindal Rayburn, 53, a resident of Greenville, died on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, in the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. The family received friends one hour prior to services.

Mrs. Rayburn was preceded in death by her mother, Sharon Cobb Moon; father, John Frank Tindal; daughter, Candice LeAnn Clark; and former husband, Harold Gregory Clark.

She is survived by her husband, Gerald Rayburn; children, Crystal Clark (Reford Worley) and Courtney Clark; grandchildren, Jaylon Clark, Shade Worley, Lacy Worley and Jeremiah Taylor; uncle, Curtis Hall Cobb; sister, Nancy Benson (Casey); brother, Scott Tindal and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

