Domestic violence incident leads to arrest for drugs and counterfeiting

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

A man was arrested in Butler County on Thursday, Jan. 30 and charged with 20 counts of possession of counterfeit object, one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of giving false information to law enforcement, once count of domestic violence 3rd assault, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond, Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call concerning a domestic violence event in McKenzie, around 4:30 p.m. that afternoon.

After further investigation, the deputies found counterfeit money and a printer, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

The suspect in question had left the scene before Sheriff’s deputies arrived.

Also, according to Bond, the suspect was apprehended between 6:30 and 7 p.m. that evening when a Sheriff’s deputy located the vehicle the suspect was driving.

Bond stated there was on ongoing investigation which could result in something bigger and that at this time he was not releasing the name or picture of the person arrested.