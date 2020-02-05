Georgiana Athletic Club get needed funds

The Georgiana Athletic club received a generous financial boost from one of their own last Wednesday. The club has been attempting to raise $3,500 to purchase new football helmets and refurbish existing ones for the Panther squad. Attorney Tim O’ Craig answered the bell and donated $500. Craig, a graduate of Georgiana and former football player for the Panthers said, “I was eager to give back to a place that has given me so much.” Panther head coach Ezell Powell said, “We sincerely thank Mr. Craig for their generous help. It truly means a lot that Panthers like himself give back to our school and community. The Georgian Athletic Club is still short of their goal and have a deadline of March 1st to reach it. (Ray Van Cor | The Standard)