Ms. LaNelle B. Moseley age 84, of Honoraville, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.

Services were held on Friday, Jan. 31, at Union Baptist Church in Honoraville with reverend Joe Leverette officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home Officiating. Visitation began at 10 a.m. with the funeral service following at 11 a.m.

Ms. Moseley was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie Black and Mollie Stephenson; sons, Charles Alan Moseley and Charles Bennett Moseley; grandson, Bo Boutwell; great grandson, Blake Price; husband, Andrew C. Moseley; and sister, Myra Teague.

Ms. Moseley is survived by her son, Andrew Lane (Tom McGehee) Moseley; daughter, Carolyn M. Boutwell; daughter-in-law, Nelda Moseley; two sisters, Jewel Johnson and Dean (R.C.) Lowe; grandsons, Shannon Price, Jeremy Moseley, Albert Moseley, and Jodie Harris; granddaughters, Brandi Norman, Sandi Taylor, and Mandy Carroll; 17 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

For online condolences or to send flowers to LaNelle’s family, please visit www.dunlklinanddanielsfh.com