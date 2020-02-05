MERLE FLOWERS PETTY

| | 0

Merle Flowers Petty, 89, a resident of Greenville, died on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

Funeral Services were held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, in the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Rev. Herbert Brown officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.  The family received friends one hour prior to services. A private burial took place in Cool Springs Cemetery.

Mrs. Petty was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Lee Petty; sisters, Mildred Geddes, Peggy Giddens and Betty Morgan; brothers, Doug Flowers and Kenneth Flowers; parents, Andrew Leon and Bessie Adams Flowers.

She is survived by her children, Jennie P. Autrey (Bert) and Randall Petty (Debbie); grandchildren, Jessica McArthur (Shannon), Melissa Brownell (Reed), Rachel Autrey, Cari Autrey, Will Petty, Rebecca Petty, and Joshua Petty; great grandchildren, Emalyn Adams, Sam, Annie and Katherine Brownell, and Ava Autrey; sister, Carolyn Newton (Tommy); brother, Donnie Flowers; many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cool Springs Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 27, Honoraville, AL 36042.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com

Posted in Obituaries

Leave a Comment