Merle Flowers Petty, 89, a resident of Greenville, died on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

Funeral Services were held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, in the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Rev. Herbert Brown officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. The family received friends one hour prior to services. A private burial took place in Cool Springs Cemetery.

Mrs. Petty was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Lee Petty; sisters, Mildred Geddes, Peggy Giddens and Betty Morgan; brothers, Doug Flowers and Kenneth Flowers; parents, Andrew Leon and Bessie Adams Flowers.

She is survived by her children, Jennie P. Autrey (Bert) and Randall Petty (Debbie); grandchildren, Jessica McArthur (Shannon), Melissa Brownell (Reed), Rachel Autrey, Cari Autrey, Will Petty, Rebecca Petty, and Joshua Petty; great grandchildren, Emalyn Adams, Sam, Annie and Katherine Brownell, and Ava Autrey; sister, Carolyn Newton (Tommy); brother, Donnie Flowers; many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cool Springs Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 27, Honoraville, AL 36042.

