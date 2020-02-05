MICHAEL LAVOY MIDDLETON

Michael (Mike) Middleton, 68, a resident of Georgiana, passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

A Celebration of Life was held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Johnson Funeral Home with Rev. Allen Stephenson and Minister Phillip Box officiating. Burial followed in Oakwood Cemetery, Georgiana, with Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana, directing arrangements. A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Thursday, Jan. 30, at Johnson Funeral Home from 6 – 8 p.m.

Mr. Middleton was preceded in death by his father, Sam Middleton; mother, Clyde Middleton Blackmon.

Survivors include: wife: Pat Middleton, Troy; daughters, Kim (Stephen) Mueller, Prosper, Texas, Amanda (Jesse) Woosley, Brandon, Miss., and Kaitlin Newton, Troy; sisters: Liz Pierce, McKenzie, Joyce Herring, Georgiana, and Agnes Ivey, Mobile; brothers, Walt Middleton, Headland, Dwain Middleton, Mobile; grandson, Joseph Mueller, Prosper, Texas; granddaughter, Libby Woosley, Brandon, Miss.

