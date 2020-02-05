On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Today’s article is about Alabama football and the Super Bowl.

The first three Super Bowls, the MVP were former Alabama quarterbacks Bart Starr (Green Bay 1, 2) and Joe Namath (New York Jets).

In Super Bowl II, Green Bay had another player on the team, Steve Wright, who played at Alabama from 1961-63.

Wright is one of two players to play for Coach Bryant and Vince Lombardi. The other was Ken Beck he played at Texas A&M.

In Super Bowl XI, Kenney (Snake) Stabler (1965-67) was the starting QB for the Oakland Raiders and they beat Minnesota 32–14.

Players who were on Super Bowl Teams went 3-3, Ray Perkins (Colts), Lee Roy Jordan (Cowboys) and Kenny Stabler (Raiders).

Super Bowl players from the 1980’s who also went 3-3 were Wilbur Jackson (Redskins), Charley Hs Hannah (Raiders) and Jeff Rutledge (Giants).

The 1990’s teams went 3-5 with Jeff Rutledge (Redskins), Derrick Lassic (Cowboys), Sherman Williams (Cowboys).

From 2000-2009, players went 4-2. A pair was on the same team. Deashea Townsend (Pittsburgh 2005), Anthony Madison and Fernando Bryant (Pittsburgh 2008) and Roman Harper (Saints 2009).

From 2010-2018 Dont’a Hightower played on three Super Bowl teams for the Patriots.

Seven more former players played on Super Bowl Teams. Reggie Ragland, who plays for Kansas City Chiefs, has an opportunity to play on a Super Championship Team.