High speed chase leads to felony arrests

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

On Monday, Feb. 3, the Greenville Police Department responded to a call from Walmart in reference to a possible shoplifting in progress by two men.

One of the suspects left the store and got into a white Ford Explorer in the parking lot. He circled the parking lot and the second suspect ran to the vehicle shortly afterwards.

Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over in the parking lot and a patrol car was struck as the suspects continued to accelerate out of the parking lot.

The vehicle made it to the intersection of Fort Dale Road and Manningham Road where the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a car which was pushed into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle.

An officer discontinued the pursuit and stopped to assist the two vehicles while the suspects’ vehicle continued to flee and head south on Fort Dale Road.

Officers continued pursuit to the intersection of North College Street and West Commerce Street. The suspects’ vehicle then drove behind a gas station and headed back on North College.

Officers made the decision to terminate the pursuit by performing a Precision Immobilization Technique.

The suspects’ vehicle was disabled without injury to the suspects or other individuals.

The driver, Z’davius Shaquan Dumas, age 24, from Montgomery, has been charged with Felony Shoplifting (Theft of Property 3rd), two counts of Felony Hit and Run, four counts of Reckless Endangerment, Criminal Mischief, Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, and Resisting Arrest.

The passenger, Rodrquez Dcario Garth, age 18, from Montgomery, was charged with Felony Shoplifting (Theft of Property 3rd).

Two of the individuals involved in the accident at Fort Dale Road and Manningham Road were taken to the Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama for treatment.

They were released a short time later with minor injuries.

All the stolen merchandise, valued at over five-hundred dollars, was recovered.

Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn said in a press release, “I would like to commend the officers and their actions in apprehending two dangerous felons who had no regard for the public’s safety. I am very proud of our area law enforcement and the job they do to keep our city safe every day.”