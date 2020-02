K.P. Morgan, 83, a resident of Georgiana, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.

A Graveside Service was held 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Oakwood Cemetery with Rev. Kenny Morgan officiating, and Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana, directing arrangements.

Mr. Morgan was preceded in death by his parents: Pat & Jo Morgan.

Survivors include: daughters, Tammy (Edward) Godbold, Orange Beach, Susan Michael, Orange Beach; son, Kenny (Kellee) Morgan, Rogersville; sister, Cornelia (Jerry) Lopez, Georgiana; nine grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

