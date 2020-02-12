On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

On Feb. 2, the football season for 2019 ended with Super Bowl 54.

The Kansas City Chiefs played in the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years.

For the San Francisco 49ers, it was the first time in 10 years. Kansas City’s Super Bowl record entering the game was 1-1.

San Francisco’s record was 5-1 entering the game. San Francisco played old school football by running the ball, defense and kicking game.

Kansas City went new school, offensive passing. San Francisco played ball control the first three quarters and it worked.

At the half the Chiefs 156 total yards, San Francisco had 153 yards. Entering the fourth quarter San Francisco was up 20-10.

The Chiefs connected on a long pass on third and long and turned it into touchdown to trail 20-17.

Kansas City forced San Francisco to punt. Kansas City drove again for a touchdown to go up 24-20.

With time running out San Francisco went for it on fourth down and turned it over on downs.

On second down from the SF 36, the Chiefs scored on a run to make the score 31-20.

Kansas City intercepted a 49er pass to end the game 31-20.

Kansas City scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Kansas City had 75 plays to San Francisco’s 54. The time of possession was KC 33:13 and SF 26:47.

That is why the Chiefs won. San Francisco’s defense was worn down, and led to three touchdowns given up in the fourth quarter.

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City’s quarterback was named MVP. He was the youngest MVP at age 24.