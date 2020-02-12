ROBERT L. BACKBURN

Mr. Robert L. Blackburn, 69, a resident of Greenville, died at Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.

The funeral service was held Saturday, Feb. 8, at 12 p.m. with Reverend Mike Phillips officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Sunrise Memorial Park. Visitation was from 11 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Mr. Blackburn was preceded in death by his father, Lesli Blackburn and sister, Judy Blackburn.

He is survived by his children, Sherry Morgan and Michael Smith of McKenzie,; grandchildren, Christie Morgan, Kevin Morgan, Stephanie Wood, Jessica Smith and Jeffery Smith; nine great-grandchildren; mother, Dottie Pugh of Greenville; sisters, Patricia Thomas (Doug) of Greenville, Dorothy Bozeman and Shenell Blackburn; brother, Russell Blackburn; nephew, Seth Thomas (Jenna) of Greenville, and numerous other family members.

